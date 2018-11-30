‘Dragon Ball Super's New Baddie Just One-Shotted Goku and Vegeta

The Dragon Ball Super manga is done with its Tournament of Power Arc, and is now pushing the series ahead into its newest chapter since the anime series ended. That new storyline is called the "Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc" and sees Goku and Vegeta taking on a new set of opponents: The Galactic Patrol!

In the first chapter of the new arc, Goku and Vegeta get the shocking alert that someone is trying to abduct Majin Buu; when they show up to Mr. Satan's house, it turns out that it's the Galactic Patrol that's taking Buu, placing him in stasis container while the big pink guy is sleeping. When Goku and Vegeta try to intervene, they find themselves up against the patrol's number one elite patrolman, Merus!

Merus is a young skinny guy with a bowl cut and alien features, and he quickly reveals that he's more than a match for our two Saiyan warriors. Merus moves faster than Goku and Vegeta can register, and blasts both of them in the back with his Galactic Patrol Anesthesia Stun Gun! The blaster instantly knocks both Saiyans out, and by the time they come to, Goku and Vegeta find themselves having been transported to the Galactic Patrol headquarters.

The issue at hand here is that the Galactic Patrol is in pursuit of a prisoner that has supposedly escaped, and the only person able to track that villain down is Dai Kaioshin, who has been fused with Majin Buu since Dragon Ball Z, and is responsible for influencing the villain's transformation into "Good Buu" (or "Fat Buu"). The new story arc is still taking shape, but already there are foreshadows that a major Dragon Ball Z villain could be making a return; a new villain may open new doors for the franchise; and the Dragon Fighters are now crossing into the realm of intergalactic peacekeeping.

So how does the Galactic Patrol fit into all this? Well, on the surface it seems like they are less villains and more like their conflict with the Dragon Fighters are the result of a misunderstanding. However, Merus has revealed that the Galactic Patrol isn't lacking in strong warriors; if their agenda comes up against the Saiyans' agenda... Well, they wouldn't be "villains," per se, but they definitely be seen as "opponents" of Goku and Vegeta.

Is the Galactic Patrol hiding more special powers that we haven't seen yet? Time will tell...

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.