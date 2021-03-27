Dragon Ball Super Lets Granolah's New Powers Loose in Battle

✖

Dragon Ball Super let Granolah's new power loose in battle for the first time with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues with the newest chapter and the titular fighter of this new arc is getting more compelling with each new release. Introduced as someone who had lost their entire race and home due to the terror of Frieza and the Saiyans' conquering forces, Granolah is seeking revenge and is doing everything in his power to getting vengeance for the loss of everyone who ever meant something to him.

Everything is his power now includes power that is currently held as the strongest in the universe. Successfully making a wish on a new set of Dragon Balls with the previous chapter of the series, the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super gave us a great example of what Granolah is now capable of with his first real fight as he lets loose against the Heeters. But it's really only scratching the surface.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 70 of the series sees Granolah with a major plan now that his wish had been successful. Approaching the Heeters for information on Freeza's location, Granolah reveals to them he is now the strongest warrior in the universe. They refuse him at first thinking he's just going to head into his own doom, but soon he proves how much stronger he's gotten in a quick fit against Oil.

Dodging Oil with ease, Granolah first uses a single finger to send him flying back. He then dodges each of Oil's attacks, and defeats him with very little effort. He does the same with Maki, who tries to use her techniques to restrain him but ends up restraining her instead. Gas (their strongest fighter) nearly interferes, but the Heeters then point Granolah in a new direction as they vow to get him the information he's seeking.

This isn't the best example of whatever Granolah's new power can accomplish, but compared to how he dealt with them before it's clear he's gotten a huge boost in power. Now that he's heading toward a direct collision with Goku, Vegeta, and even Freeza in the future, we'll be seeing what Granolah's new body can do soon enough.

What did you think of this first fight with Granolah's new power? How do you think it will stack up against Goku and Vegeta's current power? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!