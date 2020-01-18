Dragon Ball Artwork Imagines Gogeta’s Super Saiyan Blue Form

One of the biggest introductions to the continuity of Dragon Ball wasn’t just the arrival of the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly, but a new version of the fusion between Goku and Vegeta via the fusion dance, Gogeta. Now having the ability to access the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue, the fusion manages to single handedly defeat a powered up Broly who continued to explode with energy as the fight continued. Now, one fan has decided to imagine what if the power of Super Saiyan Blue had been transferred into Dragon Ball GT’s most famous transformation, Super Saiyan 4!

Dragon Ball GT is no longer considered to be in the main continuity of Akira Toriyama’s franchise, though some fans do still hold a serious love for this ape-like transformation that both Goku and Vegeta had achieved. During this series, both Goku and Vegeta became Super Saiyan 4 while fighting against the character who was a result of the Dragon Balls going awry in Omega Shenron. Though the unique version of Gogeta only appeared toward the end of the series, he still was able to create an impression on fans to this day.

Reddit User Boganart99 shared this unique version of Gogeta that has accessed the power of both Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4, fusing the anime series of Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super in a piece of fan art that creates what must be the strongest Dragon Ball character ever conceived:

While Super Saiyan 4 probably won’t be appearing in the main Dragon Ball Super series any time soon, if ever, it currently made an appearance in the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The latter anime series gave fans a dream scenario where Super Saiyan 4 Goku fought against Super Saiyan Blue Goku, though a victor was never decided. Whether or not this will happen again, that’s a question for another day.

