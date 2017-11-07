‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Just Revealed Why Hit Is as Powerful as Saiyans

Dragon Ball Super English Dub is coming to the end of its Tournament of Destruction story arc, with Goku going up against Universe 6’s best fighter, the assassin Hit.

During Goku‘s initial battle with Hit, we finally learned an important secret about the source of the assassin’s considerable power and skill. Namely, we learned just how Hit is able ot fight on the same level as Saiyan warriors like Goku and Vegeta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SPOILERS for Dragon Ball Super English Dub Episode 39 follow!

At first, Goku managed to get the advantage over Hit’s time-skipping technique by anticipating his movements and outpacing the assassin by going Super Saiyan Blue. That’s when Hit revealed his true hidden power: pure progress.

As the assassin explains to Goku, he doesn’t have the ability to reach new levels of power through transformation, like a Saiyan; he has to do it ‘the old fashioned way,’ by upgrading his own techniques. Thanks to a battle with a warrior like SSB Goku, Hit is able to upgrade his time-skip ability, and move faster than SSB Goku can counter. That’s when Goku had to unlock a new power of his own, just to stand a chance:

NEXT: Dragon Ball Super Dub Reveals Goku’s New SSB Kaio-Ken!

Now the stage is set for Goku and Hit’s final battle – get a preview of that epic fight, below!

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.