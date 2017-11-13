Here’s ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Done In The Style Of ‘Dragon Ball Z’

When it comes to Dragon Ball, nostalgia tends to hit fans hard. Akira Toriyama created the franchise a couple decades ago, and the series has gone through plenty of stylistic changes. Many fans look back on Dragon Ball Z‘s aesthetic with fondness, and one artist is now seeing what that style would look like on Dragon Ball Super.

A couple years back, Toei Animation teamed up with Toriyama to bring the Dragon Ball franchise back to life. Dragon Ball Super got its start in 2015, and its art direction is a definite change from how the franchise’s anime looked in the 1990s. It is up for fans to decide how they feel about the show’s style, but Salvador Vera Llanos thought he would try matching the new anime with its predecessor’s aesthetic.

Over on Deviant Art, fans can check out an array of artwork Llanos has done for Dragon Ball Super. You can check out examples below of how the artist translated the new show to Dragon Ball Z‘s style, but the image above illustrates how it works. Rather than using a glossy finish, Llanos flattens the Dragon Ball Super scenes to make its animation simple. The colors are darker, the shading is kept to a minimum, and Goku’s uniform gets dyed a deeper shade of orange-red.

The following slides feature more of Llanos’ stunning fan-art for Dragon Ball Super. You can find the artist on Deviant Art, Instagram, Youtube, and Facebook for more artwork:

‘Battle of Gods’ Saga

If you have been missing the old designs of the Z-Fighters, then this artist has your back. As you can see, Krillin and the gang look like they’ve been transported back to the 1990s in this fan-art. Goku’s track suit looks like flatter in this rendition, and Vegeta’s dark grey number also looks spot-on. Also, Beerus manages to look even more intimidating than he is naturally with this kind of coloring.

‘Resurrection Of ‘F” Saga

Dragon Ball Z is very used to Freeza being around, and Dragon Ball Super can say the same. The anime has kept the villain in its back pocket since it started, and Goku’s showdown with Freeza during the ‘Ressurection ‘F” saga looks like it was plucked right from the tyrant’s heyday.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku

Dragon Ball Super has debuted several new Super Saiyan forms which Dragon Ball Z could only have dreamed about. Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue are two such power-ups, and Goku’s entry into the latter form looks stunning in this bright rendition.

Goku Black

Over the years, Dragon Ball Z had its share of villains, but Dragon Ball Super has added its own intriguing baddies to the canon. The ‘Future Trunks’ saga introduced Goku Black to the world, and the mirror version of Goku looks appropriately evil with in this red-orange lighting.

‘Universe 6’ Saga

Dragon Ball Z loved a good tournament, and Dragon Ball Super has followed in kind. The sequel has yet to have a grand martial arts showdown, but the ‘Universe 6’ saga did pit Beerus and Champa’s teams against one another. This fan-art adds a could hundred spectators to the list, but the idea of having a crowd watch Hit debut his Time-Skip technique is something plenty of fans can get behind.