‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Surprising Fact About The Creation Of Jiren, Toppo

Universe 11’s Toppo and Jiren are some of the more interesting additions to the Dragon Ball series during the Tournament of Power, and now that the series is coming to an end the anime staff has been unveiling new tidbits about these fan-favorite characters.

In an interview on the official Dragon Ball website with Dragon Ball Super director Ryota Nakamura and producer Satoru Takami, new details on Toriyama’s plans for the Tournament of Power arc revealed new details about how Jiren and Toppo came to be.

It turns out, that Toriyama didn’t provide concrete details for Jiren (but he did first design Universe 11’s Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo) so the anime staff wanted to make him more talkative, only for Toriyama to say he does not talk at all (which also is the point Toriyama shared Jiren’s origin story with them).

This hilariously results in the introduction of Toppo, who ended up taking the talkative role the staff planned for Jiren. It’s also why Toppo replaced Jiren as Universe 11’s hooded warrior back when Universe 7 fought Universe 9 as a teaser for the Tournament of Power. I’m sure fans do appreciate now that Toppo was the one constantly talking of justice because it could have easily been Jiren.

Though it’s not all bad for Toppo since Toriyama had intended Toppo to become a God of Destruction from his inception, and at least he had more thought than the other Pride Troopers since they were all created as a team effort between Toriyama and the staff and Dyspo’s cocky personality took shape once Bin Shimada (who also is the voice for Broly) was cast in the role.

