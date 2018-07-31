‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals A Major Drawback To Kale’s Berserk Form

When Dragon Ball decided it was time to bring in some female Super Saiyans, the franchise didn’t hold back. Caulifla appeared as a prodigal warrior, and Kale is just as fierce. In fact, the hulking heroine may be the strongest of all the Universe 6 Saiyans, but her power does come at a cost.

After all, what good is power when you are unable to keep yourself from using it against your friends?

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, fans were shown an alternate take on Kale’s uncontrolled Super Saiyan form. The girl took on the transformation after watching Caulifla get thrown around by Freeza. So, she was plenty upset when she entered the state, but the Berserk power was more than Kale could handle.

As it turns out, Kale is totally unable to recognize her comrades when she is in her Berserker form. To her, friend and foe look just the same. After taking out the rest of Universe 4, Cabba and Caulifla try to calm Kale’s raging form, but the Super Saiyan does not take kindly to the suggestion. Without knowing it, Kale rings out Auta Magetta singlehandedly, and the rest of Universe 6 is left to watch the friendly fire go down.

Of course, Champa orders his team to stop Kale, but there is little the gang can do. Both Pirina and Saonel get ringed out of the Tournament after they question Kale, a fact which prompts the other Saiyans to power up in an attempt to stop her. Unfortunately, Kale makes short work of Cabba and Caulifla thanks to her Berserk power, but she does quit targeting her own team. After batting away her friends, Kale turns her attention to the Pride Troopers of Universe 11, and much of the team was picked off by her.

