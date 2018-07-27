‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Kale’s Super Saiyan Weakness

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is heating up its Tournament of Power with the latest, and biggest, change from the original anime series’ events as a Super Saiyan Kale begins eliminating universes left and right.

But these changes also highlight a major weakness of Kale’s raging Saiyan power: that she can’t control it (and it will slowly lead to her death), so the focus on power leaves her unable to deal with incoming attacks fast enough.

After turning Super Saiyan, Kale swiftly eliminates the remaining fighters from Universes 2,3,4 and 10. When she turns her attention to Universe 11, and even her own Universe 6, Vegeta figures out (as well as the Unverse 11’s fighters) figure out that Kale’s new form that emphasizes power means she does not have the speed or skill to defend from attacks well enough.

It’s like Super Trunks’ musclebound form, but Kale’s addition disadvantage is that her lack of control leaves her basically without thought and the power’s slowly killing her from the inside as it drains her stamina quickly. But before Kale can be defeated, Cabba gets the Potara earring on her successfully.

This saves Kale and Caulifla, as they merge into Kefla, but this also eliminates Cabba in the process. The lack of time between Super Saiyan Kale and her becoming Kefla also means that Caulfila is the reason Kale stomps rampaging, rather than Kale figuring out her power herself in the anime series.

This may stunt Kale’s growth even further, meaning that she’ll never get the chance to overcome this weakness in the manga. Especially when factoring in the faster pace of the events.

