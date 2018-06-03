‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Creator’s Krillin Edits

The manga run of Dragon Ball Super is still going strong even after Toei Animation ended the anime series earlier this year, and while it’s largely handled by another artist Toyotaro, original series creator Akira Toriyama still has input over what goes into the manga.

How much input? Toriyama often goes through and edits the character designs seen in the manga, and even goes as far as to edit what Krillin looks like during the ending gags.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toriyama corrections for Krillin pic.twitter.com/ccfhrvMrUs — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 1, 2018

As you can see in this scan of the latest chapter of the manga (as provided by Twitter user @YonkouProd), Toriyama shows off his edits to the original draft. You can still see the rough outlines for Old Kai and Goku, but Krillin has been edited and completed.

Fans noticed that the smoothness of his look here makes him look much smaller than he usually looks in the series, with some fans even making fun of the fact that Krillin sort of looks like a child in this conversation. But Krillin’s design is one of the more iconic in the Dragon Ball franchise, so it’s important to get it right.

Even if it’s in a smaller gag, it does emphasize just how much the series could go off the rails if Krillin looked odder than he’s supposed to. He’s got the perfect character design to balance out Goku’s rough edges both in art and personality.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.