‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Super Expensive Life-Sized Vegeta Statue

The Dragon Ball franchise has some of the most elaborate merchandise, but this newest statue of Vegeta goes the extra mile and brings the series to life in a much bigger way than you’d expect.

Size doesn’t come cheap, however, as this life-sized collectible Super Saiyan Vegeta statue comes with a life-sized price tag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yume MRC in Japan is selling a life-sized resin collectible statue of Vegeta that comes in about 6.9 feet tall. This 1:1 scaled Vegeta comes with a light-up base that displays blue and yellow lights. Only 150 of these are going to be made, and they will run interested parties a strong $3990 USD. This is before counting in shipping, which easily brings the price up another grand.

For those going all in anyway, there’s actually a special combo addition that comes with a spare bust of Vegeta in his base form (complete with scouter). The interchangable heads have their own specialty light-up stand to sit on, so this gives you two impressible statues for about $4,665 USD. This is, of course, before shipping and tax is included. You can find out more about the statue here at its listing at retailer Anime Collect.

Fans will get a pretty close up look, at a much cheaper buy-in price, at Vegeta pretty soon as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, so fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”