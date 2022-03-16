Dragon Ball Super Hypes Majin Vegeta with New Art

Dragon Ball has given Vegeta some crazy power boosts over the years, and while Ultra Ego has taken fans by storm, nothing compares to Majin Vegeta. Back in the day, the Saiyan’s form struck fear and awe in the hearts of fans. Netizens are still clamoring for more of Majin Vegeta to this day, and the artist behind Dragon Ball Super felt it was time to oblige them.

The artwork was released by Dragon Ball Super‘s artist this week to hype Dokkan Battle if you did not know. The mobile app put the spotlight on Majin Vegeta this week when a set of new pulls went live. It didn’t take long for Toyotaro to join in on the trend, and his take on Majin Vegeta has fans geeking out.

After all, fans have been begging for Dragon Ball Super to bring around Majin Vegeta for years. The character has only appeared in Dragon Ball Z up until now, and his debut was a wild one. After all, it was one of the few times we’ve seen Vegeta completely lose control of himself. His pride and anger reached new levels thanks to his Majin form, and fans would love to see how Vegeta handles the form after all this time.

Looking at Toyotaro’s work, he can definitely do Majin Vegeta justice. The character is just as ripped as you’d expect, and his classic ‘M’ tattoo is hard to miss on his forehead. The only thing missing here is Goku fighting back. The only one able to stop Majin Vegeta back in the day was Goku, after all. If the form somehow makes its way into Dragon Ball Super, you can bet Goku will be called to handle his rival once more.

What do you think of this Majin Vegeta tribute? Do you think the character deserves to make a comeback in Dragon Ball Super…?