Dragon Ball Super Unveils Chapter 82 Preview

Dragon Ball Super has shared an early look at the rough drafts for Chapter 82 of the manga series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached the climactic final fight between Goku and Gas, and with the arc scheduled to come to an end some time this year (and the next arc already scheduled for after), there’s a very good chance that the end to this fight itself is near as well. That means each new chapter of the series is that much more critical to figuring out just how it’s all going to go down, and now fans have gotten an early look at what comes next.

Dragon Ball Super‘s next chapter will be releasing a week from the time of this writing, and the wait for Chapter 82 is more tough than ever. When we had last seen Goku, he was struggling to keep up with each of Gas’ new abilities but also seemed to have figured out some kind of way to keep the powerful Heeter on his toes. Picking up from that idea are the first few rough draft pages from Chapter 82 of the manga, and you can check them out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1502449854122893319?s=20&t=GNhdpt6mnTeka_59MhpB7A

Chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super is titled “Bardock vs. Gas,” and the title alone is already exciting as following the teases of a fight between Bardock and Gas in the past it seems like we might get to see even more of it in the next chapter. It was revealed that Bardock was somehow able to defeat Gas in their fight, and after seeing the kind of strength Gas had in his berserk form, fans began to wonder just exactly how Bardock was able to nab such a critical victory. Not only that, there are of course things to keep track of in the present.

As Goku continues to struggle against Gas, he’s got to think of something quickly in order to take on the ever evolving Heeter. It seems he’s got something in mind as he begins to dart around the universe, but this also opens up all sorts of other questions about how exactly this is all going to end. There’s also the matter of the rest of the Heeters’ grand plan to deal with, and that means it’s going to be a packed chapter.

But what do you think? What do you hope to see in Dragon Ball Super’s next chapter? How do you think Goku is going to defeat Gas in the end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!