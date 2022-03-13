Dragon Ball Super Promo Promises to Reveal More of Bardock’s Past

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for a new look into Bardock’s mysterious past with the preview for the next chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climax with the newest chapters of the series as Goku now has to face off against Gas alone, and while there are still many mysteries as to whether he can pull it off, there are even more mysteries about Gas’ first major loss. It was previously revealed that Bardock had a major role in Granolah and the Heeters’ past, but very little of that role has been shown so far.

Bardock and Gas are touted to have fought in the past following Bardock’s saving of Granolah during Cereal’s destruction, but it has yet to be revealed just how Bardock was able to clench the victory here. At the same time, Gas has been having flashbacks to this fight as he’s seemingly been affected by it ever since. It seems like we’ll finally get more of this fight between the two way back when as the next chapter of the series is titled “Bardock vs. Gas” and that hopefully means we’ll get to see their fight actually play out in full.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#dbspoilers



The roughs are out for DBS ch.82, “Bardock vs Gas”. Goku teleports all over the place as he battles Gas, locking in familiar ki such as the Galactic Patrol mooks and the U6 tournament personnel. Gas is not amused. https://t.co/g7EGeI2fT2 pic.twitter.com/ZPozHIVh2Z — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 12, 2022

There have been many questions raised about the nature of Bardock’s power from the past as it was revealed that Gas had enough power to rival even Frieza. That was before he was wished to be the strongest in the universe, and before we got to see the full extent of his awakened power unleashed in the previous chapters. If he had even a bit of this power in the fight against Bardock, it not only makes one question how Bardock was able to beat Gas, but beat him to the extent that Gas still carries the weight of that loss in a significant way to the present day.

This could be a reveal of a hidden power, or some kind of trick that could help Goku in his current fight with Gas. Either way, the title alone makes Chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super all the more intriguing. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in the next chapter? What do you want to see from the fight between Bardock and Gas? Are you hoping it shows an even deeper part of Bardock’s past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!