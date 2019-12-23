Dragon Ball Super Confirms Vegeta’s Spirit Power is Stronger Than Goku

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 55 continues setting the stage for the epic conclusion to the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, with earth set as the final battleground where Planet-Eater Moro will face Goku, Vegeta, and the Z-Fighters. However, chapter 55 of the manga is concerned with what’s going on both at Galactic Patrol HQ where Goku is training with the angel Merus, and exploring the results of Vegeta’s training on the Planet Yardrat, home of the Instant Transmission technique. While on Yardrat, Vegeta has a battle with some of Moro’s forces that reveal his power has skyrocketed – and the reason why may be a game-changer for Dragon Ball‘s understanding of power levels and potential.

Bottom line: It’s been confirmed that Vegeta’s spirit is stronger than Goku’s!

Warning Spoilers: A squad of Moro’s henchmen arrive on Yardrat to scout the planet for their master’s consumption (and loot it beforehand). When Vegeta stands against the villains, their strongest member, Yuzun, throws down with Vegeta, believing the Prince of Saiyans is no threat to him. Vegeta shows the villain just how wrong he is by hitting with a finger blast – but neither Yuzun nor Vegeta are prepared for how big the blast is. Vegeta roasts his opponent and annihilates an entire Yardratian city, which is fortunately uninhabited. Vegeta is shocked with the level of destruction he causes, and when Yardratian elder Pybara teleports onto the scene, he confirms exactly what’s going on with the Saiyan:

“You just witnessed you own nascent power,” Pybara tells Vegeta. “Before your training here, your body and spirit were so off-balance that you couldn’t project your own power very well.”

Earlier in the chapter, when we first catch up with Vegeta on Yardrat, he completes a training regiment that makes Pybara inform him that his Spirit Power – the basis of all Yardrat’s special techniques – is greater than that of Goku’s:

“Mmmm, wonderful Spirit Powe. Your Spiriti is now more polished than Goku’s, and you manage it in no time,” Pybara says.

Vegeta’s response is classic Vegeta: “Of course. Kakarot and I are not cut from the same cloth.”

Between the latent power that Vegeta displays, and the comment from Pybara about Vegeta’s Spirit Power being higher than Gokus, Dragon Ball Super is making a nice change-up. Vegeta left Goku’s side in order to make the next step in power evolution in a waythat doesn’t involve Goku (or presumably Ultra Instinct), and it looks like that’s exactly what he’s doing! Whatever Vegeta unveils in the final battle with Moro, it’s going to be epic.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.