‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Reveals Touching Android 17 Moment

Android 17 has made a huge impression on fans ever since he entered into the Tournament of Power on Dragon Ball Super, but one moment has been expanded in the manga run for the series and had made fans love Android 17 all over again.

When Goku approached Android 17 about joining Universe 7’s team for the Tournament, fans heard about 17’s motivation to lead a nice family life. But in the manga, fans were treated to an extra bit of motivation.

No.17 Told Goku that He owes Krillin a huge Debt: That is…. Krillin Wished for the Bomb inside 17 and 18’s body to get removed!!!(from Shenron) — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) December 14, 2017

As Goku attempts to recruit Android 17, 17 eventually agrees because he says he owes Krillin a huge debt. Why? Because when Krillin wished to remove the bomb from Android 18’s chest, he wished to remove Android 17’s as well.

The Tournament of Power has brought out a new side of Android 17. A more human character than the one seen in Dragon Ball Z, the now more mature 17 cares for his family and outwardly shows his care for his sister.

He recently also had his best episode in the series yet as he was the only one to parse out Universe 3’s Aniraza’s weakness and jumped through a large energy blast before punching the giant in the face. But this was unfortunately driven by the fact that Android 18 had been eliminated in the tournament after saving her brother from falling.

