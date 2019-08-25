Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Moro vs Vegeta in Full Color

Dragon Ball Super fans are not sure when the franchise’s anime will return, but they aren’t giving up hope on the title. With Goku raking in more money than ever before, the fandom has kept its fingers crossed for a new anime, and Dragon Ball Super did offer up a perfect arc to kick off such a comeback. Now, one fan is imagining how that arc would look in full color, and the inevitable has come to pass.

Yet again, it is Vegeta who is at the losing end of a battle with Goku’s next big villain.

Thanks to the artist Wizyakuza, fans can get a look at how Dragon Ball Super‘s next arc may look. A piece of theirs is circulating Reddit that highlights Moro, and the brand-new villain is not having any mercy on Vegeta in this artwork.

As you can see above, the magic-based villain looks downright terrifying in this piece. The humanoid goat is colored richly in shades of blue, and his outfit looks plenty rugged. With his muscles perfectly defined, Moro can be seen straddling Vegeta as the injured hero lies prone on the floor.

Of course, it goes without saying that Vegeta looks bad here. The hero is wincing in pain as Moro throttles his neck, so you can only imagine how hurt Vegeta’s pride is. After all, the Saiyan is never one to accept defeat. Moro has made himself a powerful new enemy, and fans know an anime continuation would follow Vegeta until he gets revenge on the villain for this humbling beatdown. For now, netizens will have to wait and see whether such a comeback comes to pass as Toei Animation has denied all reports of the anime’s return. But if Vegeta has anything to say, it is that he will be back sooner rather than later.

Do you believe Dragon Ball Super with animate this arc or…?

