‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Altered ToP Elimination Order

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” Arc finished out with an epic finale to the Tournament of Power in the anime, but as always, the manga has a slightly different take on events. One of biggest differences we’re seeing, is the elimination order of the tournament, with the Dragon Ball Super chapter 34 revealing that the Z-Fighters of Universe 7 will suffer some different kinds of losses!

In Chapter 34, the first two Team Universe 7 eliminations are the same as the anime: Krillin goes out first, and Tien follows thereafter. However, in the manga, it is Universe 6’s Frost who eliminates both Krillin and Tien; in the anime, Frost indeed knocks Krillin out first, but Tien is knocked out by Hermila of Universe 2, but manages to drag Hermila out along with him.

The opening of the tournament in the manga sees Frost wrack up a lot of eliminations right off the bat, taking out three or four fighters, as opposed to just eliminating Krillin like in the anime. Frost is promptly betrayed by Freeza, without Freeza even bothering to show him their fully-powered form, like in the anime. The Trio De Dangers wolf team of Universe 9 are also eliminated early by Freeza, instead of getting thrashed by Vegeta and Goku’s SSB combined Kamehameha.

By the end of the issue, Universe 9 is the first to be eliminated, with Freeza and Frost having knocked out all of its team members. With Universe 7 down two team members already, Beerus threatens that if the team doesn’t perform, he’ll destroy them if the Grand Zenos don’t do it first!

The manga arc makes the whole Frost/Freeza alliance a much less important story point than the way the anime dangled it like a red herring – but it also makes Frost look like much more of a badass than anything we saw in the anime. That’s particularly interesting, in that the finale of the Tournament of Power restored Universe 9 to existence, and presumably Frost along with it. Fans have been speculating about where a resurrected Freeza will go next after the ToP, and one possible route is a fusion with his counterparts in other universes (whether they want it or not). After seeing Goku break his limits to reach Ultra Instinct, and Vegeta reaching SSB2, Freeza knows he needs a new power-up, and Frost could definitely be the key.

The latest English translation of the Dragon Ball Super manga is now on stands. Are you enjoying it as much as the anime? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.