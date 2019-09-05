Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals How They Got Offered The Job

The world of manga is a difficult one to not just work in, but to enter. The current artist of Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, in a recent interview with the website, Dragon Ball Super: Nouvelle broke down a number of different aspects of what it takes to work as a “mangaka” for one of the most popular franchises in the world. Toyotaro wasn’t always the artist that he is today however, but for aspiring artists, the manga artist has gone into depth about how he came to be where he is today and what it took for him to enter the world of the Saiyans.

Twitter User JaklchanDB translated the interview, sharing with the world wide web what Toyotaro did in order to gain his rightful place as the artist of the world’s biggest Shonen and how his orginal fandom was key in obtaining him the role:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I don’t know if my english is good enough but I can translate some questions! Not all of them though: the whole thing is quite long and it’s written for kids so it’s not always super interesting 😅 pic.twitter.com/mezKzcIc4F — 🐼 JIa 🐼 (@JakIchanDB) August 28, 2019

As Toyotaro explains, his love of the Dragon Ball offshoot, Dragon Ball Heroes led to his creation of his fan made story that got him a job originally for V Jump. Dragon Ball Heroes started off as a Japanese trading card game created in 2010 and has since taken on a life of its own. Creating what can only be described as some of the most bonkers characters in Dragon Ball history, the spin-off series would bring back characters such as Cell in a new twisted bug form and give every character every power up. Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta? You got it! Gohan fused with Trunks? What else do you need? Dark Broly? Sure, add him to the pile!

The series has recently spawned the popular anime short series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, that takes the essence of its predecessor and creates scenarios of fan service, such as Super Saiyan 4 Goku squaring off against his counterpart in the “normal reality” with Super Saiyan Blue Goku. Needless to say, it is a wild idea and if it can give artists their break into the big time as it did with Toyotaro, more power to them!

What do you think of Toyotaro’s break-in story as the artist for Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball Heroes!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.