Dragon Ball Super Spoiler Teases Vegeta’s Next Big Battle

Dragon Ball Super continues setting the stage for the epic climax to the manga’s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” story arc. Pressure is quickly mounting for Goku and Vegeta to complete their current new training regiments in time to get back to Earth, and stop fearsome new villain Planet-Eater Moro from literally sucking the life from their home planet. Goku is busy at the Galactic Patrol HQ, training with now-confirmed Angelic being Merus, while Vegeta is on the Planet Yardrat training to master the Spiritual Control technique that will allow him to use Instant Transmission and several other unique techniques.

Now, thanks to some early spoiler leaks for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 55, we know that Vegeta is about to be in for quite a nasty fight, as Moro’s forces try to ambush the Prince of Saiyans on Yardrat!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 55 English Detailed Summary.

Title: Merus’ True Identity.

As translator @peraperayume describes (spelling / grammar has been corrected):

“Back on Yardrat, which is a planet outside the control of the Galactic Patrol, Irico has no way of contacting the headquarters about the current circumstances. Meanwhile, Vegeta gets surprised by Pibara’s special healing ability and wonders whether he could also learn it… However, their training gets interrupted as Moro’s henchmen land on the planet. Vegeta and Irico arrive at the Zarbon-looking guy from Moro’s team….”

What we learn from this battle scene is that Vegeta’s training on Yardrat has made him stronger than he’s ever been – to the point that his power is initially out of control during the battle! This is all great buildup to a major character development milestone for Vegeta, who has separated from Goku in order to master his own forms of Sayain power, rather than always following in Goku’s footsteps. Moreover, setting Vegeta up as an intergalactic defender is one fo the Dragon Ball spinoff ideas we’ve come to love the most.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.