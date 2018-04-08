‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Shows Off Frost’s True Power

Universe 6’s Frost was a character some fans felt was underutilized in Dragon Ball Super, and that much of Universe 6 was pushed by the wayside after their huge introductions in the Universe 6 arc.

Frost ended up being betrayed by Freeza in the end before fans could see what he was capable of in the Tournament of Power, but in the manga, the character has shown off much more power than he did in the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 34 of the manga, Frost forms a deal with Freeza much like the two did in the anime. But the deal changes here as Frost does much more damage to Universe 7 directly. Not only does he eliminate Krillin and Tien very easily, he’s about to eliminate Master Roshi as well before Goku jumps in and saves him.

Frost, then still listening to Freeza, goes on more of a rampage and defeats even more fighters from the Tournament of Power. In fact, he single-handedly eliminates all but three fighters (the Trio de Dangers) from Universe 9. He doesn’t even break that much of a sweat either as his power in these moments seems comprabable to Freeza in his final form.

But even with all of this effort and power, Frost is still betrayed by Freeza. But rather than angrily get himself erased, Frost is still sitting in the sidelines of the tournament. With characters like Frost getting more time to shine in the manga’s version of the Tournament of Power, now fans look forward to others like Kale, Caulifla, and Hit possibly getting different ends in the arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.