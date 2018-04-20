‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Gives Hit A Brand New Look

Dragon Ball Super‘s might have ended its run a few weeks ago, but fans are really enjoying the manga release of the series. Especially now that it’s making major changes to how the Tournament of Power plays out in the story.

The manga has made many changes to how characters act and look during the Universal Survival arc. Just as how Gohan entered the Tournament of Power with a new outfit, Hit has debuted a new look as well. Ever imagine Hit without his skirt?

Chapter 35 has yet to officially release in the United States, but leaks of the chapter have been making their way online and fans have definitely taken notice of Hit‘s new look. Much like in the anime series, Hit and Jiren’s battle has begun. But unlike the anime version of these events, Hit hits a latch on his belt and removes his skirt.

The new skirt-less look for Hit has been divisive among the fandom as some find the new look odd for Hit since they have gotten so used to his look in the anime series. Other fans have enjoyed it simply by the fact that it’s yet another major deviation from how Hit’s battle unfolded in the series.

Hit removing his skirt is a sign of him becoming serious, and it’s something that was sorely lacking from his fight with Jiren in the anime. While it remains to be seen whether or not the ending of this bout will remain the same, Hit at least has a fresh spin to keep fans’ attention throughout.

