Dragon Ball Super Sees Majin Buu Get Possessed By SPOILER

Dragon Ball Super has kept its work with Majin Buu stable since it kicked off, but the manga is looking to shake up that status quo. These days, the character plays a big role in the manga as Buu is the only being thought strong enough to take on a baddie named Moro, and it seems that is true.

Still, there is one more suited for the job, and it seems that fighter just made their debut by — uh — taking over Buu.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Buu. The lovable alien was seen beating down Moro with ease, but things got hairy when the villain got all his energy restored. With his power at max and a secret wish under his belt, Buu decided to heal his friends Goku and Vegeta before a different fighter possesses Buu.

Who could that be? Well, it would be none other than the Daikaioh, the Supreme Grand Kai.

“A pleasure to meet you all. Until Moro is defeated, I’ll be switching places with Buu.,” the Kai begins.

“There’s still time but we all have to confront him before he devours the planet.”

While Goku and Vegeta are stunned by the reveal, the Galactic Patrol soldiers are not so taken aback. They were always in tune with who the deity was, but they seem shocked the Supreme Grand Kai could take over Buu’s body. After all, the alien did absorb the aging Kai countless years ago, so no one has seen the deity since. Now, it appears as if the all-powerful fighter can take over Buu when needed, giving the pair a distinct Hulk situation to work through.

