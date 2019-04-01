‘Dragon Ball Super’ Breaks Out Curious Namekian Fusion Throwback

Dragon Ball Super ended its anime run awhile back, but the series lives on strong through its manga. Not long ago, fans were treated to a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans witnessed a rather intriguing blowback to the series’ anime.

Thanks to Viz Media, you can check out chapter 46 of Dragon Ball Super right now. The meaty update catches up with Goku and Vegeta as they continue their battle with Moro, a villainous wizard whose power may rival that ob Beerus. The Saiyans were no match for the baddie even in his weakened state, so fans knew the Namekians were in danger as Moro wanted their Dragon Balls.

However, according to one of the elders, Moro had another threat coming to him by way of assimilation.

“There is hope. We have not been idle these three days,” the elder told Goku and Vegeta who were knocked out after their fight with Moro.

“We Namekians have assimilation as a last resort. The strongest warriors from every village has been combining and now make for Tsubari. When several dozen Namekians assimilate, the resulting warrior can defeat any evil that may threaten us. This is how our tribe has protected itself through the ages.”

The manga shows a set of three Namekians flying towards Tsubari, and they were all assimilated from their villages’ individual warriors. Before reaching the village, the trio merged into one fighter, but the warrior was but a little blip on Moro’s radar. The wizard ended the chapter with a brutal takedown of the assimilated Namekian, a sight which horrified the Tsubari people.

For fans, the reference was a nice nod to the anime has Namekian fusion has been seen before. Way back in Dragon Ball Z, Piccolo fused with Kami after fusing with a wounded Namekian named Nail. Not long ago, Dragon Ball Super brought assimilation back during the Tournament of Power. Universe 6 introduced two Namekians named Saonel and Pirina who fused with their world’s strongest warriors before the event began, so Piccolo had his work cut out for him with the pair.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

