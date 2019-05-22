Dragon Ball Super Brings Back Porunga to Grant Some Evil Wishes

Dragon Ball Super knows a thing or two about making wishes. Decades ago, the franchise got its start as a young Son Goku helped a girl named Bulma track down some mystical wish-granting relics, and these dragon balls have forever changed anime. And thanks to a new manga chapter, those items have changed the course of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc.

For those caught up with Dragon Ball Super, they will know the series put out a new chapter this week. The manga pulled out chapter 48 after a month’s wait to reunite readers with Moro, and it seems his plans are going along just fine. After all, his lackey was able to summon Porunga, and the dragon’s appearance was not something Goku or Vegeta wanted.

The massive dragon appeared when the lackey used the Namekian dragon balls once they were all gathered. The man used a little Namekian boy to translate his wishes, and Porunga was all too happy to comply.

To start, the massive dragon healed Moro’s ally as the guy was in bad shape after he slaughtered a few Namekians to get the final dragon ball. However, the second wish he made was used for Moro. The man asked Porunga to restore Moro to his full strength, and that turned out to be a mistake.

In the end, Moro betrayed his lackey and killed him in cold blood to use the third wish. Dragon Ball Super did not make this final wish known to readers, but it seems to be a big one. Moro was not sure if it was within Porunga’s power to grant, but it seems the dragon prevailed in the end. Now, fans will have to wait and see what this final wish is all about, and readers know it cannot mean anything good for Goku.

