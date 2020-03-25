Dragon Ball Super Fans Really Want Vegeta to Defeat Moro

Dragon Ball knows how to string fans along, and it is showing how good it has gotten at doing so with Vegeta. Fans of the hero will look for any chance to bolster Vegeta as he is so often left in the dust by Goku. Sure, Saiyan was once a villain, but Vegeta has grown leaps and bounds since his days in Dragon Ball Z. And more than anything nowadays, fans want Dragon Ball Super to let Vegeta end Moro.

For those caught up with the Dragon Ball Super manga, you will know what I mean. The anime may have closed shop a couple of years back, but the manga is going on strong with a new arc. Moro is the big baddie threatening to literally eat Earth in the story, and he gave both Goku and Vegeta a beating they’ll never forget.

Right now, the manga’s latest chapter saw Goku return to face Moro after the villain landed on Earth. The fighter has been busy training with another angel to unlock a mastery of Ultra Instinct, but something is different this time around. When these big battles go down, it is usually Vegeta who arrives first to fight before Goku saves the day, but things are totally switched now.

As you can see in the slides below, Dragon Ball Super fans are wondering if this shift means Vegeta is going to get a special gift this arc. From Freeza to Majin Buu, the Saiyan has never been the one to finish off a major villain, but Moro could be the first. Even if Vegeta got equal share in the takedown, that would be enough for fans. So if you are a Vegeta stan, it is more important to show your love for him than ever before.

Do you think Vegeta is going to get the chance to flex against Moro? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fingers Crossed

Goku actually came through the battlefield before vegeta, while vegeta is still on his way to Earth after his training. Moro told goku to go ultra instinct and he wasn’t worried at all when he did, TF?…



Maybe this is Vegeta’s battle to win, finally. — hi(gh) there, vibe$. 🤝🏾 – / – / 20′ 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@Andirelli) March 23, 2020

Silver Linings

The only good thing about 2020 is that Vegeta is going to be the one who beats Moro — 🌙 (@GlNYU) March 24, 2020

C’mon, Vegeta!

I knew UI was coming back but like



What is it supposed to do against Moro



He can’t just dodge Moro absorbing his energy or whatever, my guess is he’s basically just buying time for Vegeta to come in and do whatever weird Yardrat technique he learned https://t.co/3L2TsfnrB2 — Salad Saiyan (@SaladSaiyan) March 19, 2020

Yes, Please

Would be a breath of fresh air, if Vegeta is the one that comes in and beats Moro. — YellowFlash (@YellowFlashGuy) March 25, 2020

Same, TBH

I’m caught up on Dragonball Super now, haven’t watched any of it, but wanted to stop by my own twitter to say that Vegeta has had the single best character arc that Dragonball has had, ever. IF he is shafted in the climax of Moro, I will be crushed. — Skoo Maaaah ETERNAL (@Skooomaaa) March 19, 2020

Make It Worth It

Even if Goku goes UI it won’t be mastered and I feel like Vegeta’s training will not go to waste. Vegeta will either fight Moro second or last. I doubt Goku is going to do everything next chapter. Especially after Vegetas training in Yardrat pic.twitter.com/JOcu0017FA — Jiren The Gray (@OwariDaa) March 20, 2020

It Could Happen…