New Dragon Ball Super Manga Cover Highlights Moro Arc

The 10th volume in the ongoing Dragon Ball Super manga drops on Aug. 2, containing chapters 45-50 as part of the ongoing “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc.” The story thus far has seen Goku and Vegeta teams up with Merus and Jaco as part of the Galactic Patrol to take down Moro, an evil wizard capable of consuming the energy of entire planets in mere seconds.

The cover for the volume made its way onto Twitter this week, showing Merus front and center alongside Goku, Vegeta (both wearing patrol uniforms that have not yet been seen in the manga), Jaco and other members of the patrol. A sneering Moro can be seen in the background.

Dragon Ball Super Manga Volume 10 Cover Release : 2nd August,2019 pic.twitter.com/C9Lf68cmLk — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) July 26, 2019

After using one of the wishes on the Namekian Dragon Balls to restore himself to his full power, Moro was able to push back the two Saiyans as well as Majin Buu, who currently has the Grand Supreme Kai’s (aka Daikaioh and the Lord of Lords) consciousness controlling his body in order to try and stop the wizard again. However the latest issue reveals that Moro’s third wish on the Dragon Balls was to release every prisoner from the Galactic Prison, giving himself his own personal army. The prisoners quickly arrive on New Namek, get a power boost from Moro’s energy absorption technique, and attack our heroes.

With Moro gradually absorbing everyone’s energy, Goku and Merus decide to retreat back to the Galactic Patrol HQ. Vegeta declines, instead forcing one of the patrol members on Merus’ ship to take him to Planet Yardrat.

