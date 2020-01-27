Dragon Ball Super Reveals Seven-Three’s Big Weakness

Dragon Ball Super is not one to beat around with its villains. The bad guys may take time showing out all of the transformations, but their motives are out for everyone to see. These days, fans are plenty occupied with Moro, but his lackeys are the one dealing out serious damage. And thanks to a new chapter, fans got a better idea of how to beat a certain android.

If you have read up on chapter 56, you will know what’s going down on Earth. Moro is set to descend on the planet to suck it dry of energy. Before he arrives, Moro’s lackeys are looting the planet for goods, and Seven-Three was sent to keep the Z-Fighters busy. It’s just a shame he did not think about how his powers could be counteracted.

You will surely recall the first time the fighter showed up on the battlefield. Seven-Three faced off against Piccolo and beat the Namekian to a pulp. Not even Gohan was prepared to fight the baddie, but they were ready this second round. As it turns out, Seven-Three is weak to tag-team attacks which Piccolo and Gohan mastered long ago.

“Of course!! Combo moves,” Jaco says once he realizes opening. “Seven-Three can only use one set of powers at a time, so there’s no way he can dodge attacks from a duo!”

Now, Dragon Ball Super fans are curious to see how this tag-team strategy works against the pair. Androids 17 and 18 are the ones tasked with fighting the baddie now. And if there is one thing the pair are good at, it is teaming up against those who stand in their way… just as Future Gohan and Trunks.

