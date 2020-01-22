Dragon Ball Super Fan Decodes Whis’ Secret Language

Dragon Ball Super did bring plenty to the table when it reared its head several years ago. The series ushered in Beerus, Whis, and the whole multiverse system. It didn’t take long for the deities to find footing in the fandom, but there are a handful of mysterious about Whis which haven’t be solved quite yet. But thanks to one fan, netizens did learn a bit about Whis and his secret language recently.

Taking to Twitter, the user Herms98 shared a tidbit about the Dragon Ball Super manga. It was there they translated Whis’ secret angel language and revealed how the text can be read by Japanese speakers despite its gibberish.

“In the DBS manga, Whis’ “language of the gods” when using the Super Dragon Balls after the U6 tournament is just Japanese shifted one letter down in the katakana alphabet,” Herms98 shared.

As it turns out, Whis messed with one of the Japanese alphabets to get his message across to the Super Dragon Balls. In this case, the wish was used to restore Universe 6, but other appearances of godly languages are coded differently.

In the DBS manga, Whis’ “language of the gods” when using the Super Dragon Balls after the U6 tournament is just Japanese shifted one letter down in the katakana alphabet. (Part 1 of several) pic.twitter.com/WW5VxuIqnR — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 20, 2020

“When Super Shenlong speaks the “language of the gods” during this later interstitial page though, the message is simply backwards Japanese (the same trick the anime uses for the “language of the gods”), with a translation helpfully provided in parenthesis.”

As you can tell, native readers of Dragon Ball Super would be able to tease out the correct translation if they tried hard enough. So while these languages may be secret to mortals like Goku, brainiacs like Bulma might be able to crack the code in-canon if she tried.

