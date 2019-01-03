‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases New Fighter’s Mysterious Abilities

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest story arc is expanding the Dragon Ball mythos in a big way, introducing a new villain, Planet-Eater Moro, whose story goes back millions of years to the ancient conflict between the Kais of Universe 7 and Moro, a world-consuming sorcerer of immense power. Is indicated by the name of the new story arc, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner”, Moro has been imprisoned by the Galactic Patrol for millennia – but now he’s out, and the universe is facing a threat it cannot handle.

The Galactic Patrol reaches out to Goku and Vegeta for assistance, but the two Saiyan warriors quickly discover that the Galactic Patrol has its own impressive warriors: such as Meru, the top elite patrolman of the Galactic Patrol. In fact, after a contentious first meeting with Goku and Vegeta, as well as a high-stakes mission that proved just what kind of speed, cunning, and power he possesses, Merus has become a figure of great interest in the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” storyline.

In the latest issue of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku and Vegeta get inducted into the Galactic Patrol, and as their first assignment, they accompany Moro out on a mission to Planet Jung, to apprehend the Macareni Siblings, a gang of outlaws pulling a train heist to secure Blue Aurum, a valuable fuel source. The mission goes sideways at some key moments, as the Macarenis separate the train into two sections, and try to speed off with the Blue Aurum. That’s when Merus steps into action – and it is quite the display that he puts on!

Using some impressive tech gadgets like boot rockets and a blaster, Meerus takes down the entire Macareni gang, with only a light assist from patrolman Jaco. What’s most impressive, however, is Merus’ speed: he moves so fast that neither Goku nor Vegeta can perceive his movements. Since Merus uses tech as his primary tool, there’s no chi for the Saiyans to sense; after the mission is over, Vegeta openly questions how Merus is able to the things he does, and informs the elite patrolman that he knows there’s even more to his power than has been revealed. Meurs admits to being powerful – but nowhere near the power level of Planet-Eater Moro, which is why he needs Goku and Vegeta’s help.

Dragon Ball fans have been openly speculating about Merus since this new arc introduced him – and whether or not he’s truly on the side of the good guys. One theory points to Merus possibly being the one who set Moro free, in exchange for greater power. Others point to Merus hiding some kind of transformation that will reveal him to be even more special than originally thought. The elite patrolman already KO’d both Goku and Vegeta in their first encounter, so there is definitely potential for him to be one the Dragon Fighters’ greatest allies – or most challenging foes. We’ll soon find out.