This Minecraft Mod Brings ‘Dragon Ball Super’ To Life With Ultra Instinct Goku

If you think Ultra Instinct Goku has gotten every kind of makeover, you will want to think again. After the big power-up debuted last October, Dragon Ball fans fell for the silvery state, and it didn’t take long for fan-art to pop up. And, in a move that surprises no one, the mod-lovers over at Minecraft have given the form a go for themselves.

So, for those of you ready to obliterate a Creeper with an Ultra Instinct Kamehameha, you will want to pay attention.

Over on Youtube, the channel Dead Hunter CC has given fans a look at how Ultra Instinct Goku can look within Minecraft. As you can see above, a video starring the character can be found above, and it looks like Dead Hunter went all-out with their anime recreation.

As you can see, the Youtube tutorial went so far as to recreate the Tournament of Power’s arena for Ultra Instinct Goku. When it comes to the character itself, Goku looks spot-on thanks to his blue undershirt, torn orange pants, and grey-black hair. The mod also uses scripted enchantments that gives Goku a silver sheen whenever he moves. The aura is meant to represent the Ki energy that surrounds Goku in his Ultra Instinct and Ultra Instinct Sign state. So, you can see some serious work went into this modification.

Oh, and you can also fire an Ultra Instinct Kamehameha. Now, you just need a Jiren mod around to test that powerful attack on.

If you want to download the Dragon Ball Super script for yourself, Dead Hunter did make his mod available via MediaFire. You can check out the link here.

Are you surprised Dragon Ball Super‘s newest form has been brought to Minecraft? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

