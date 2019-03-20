‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Moro’s Super Saiyan-Stealing Power

The latest issue of Dragon Ball Super picks up on the intense battle between Goku, Vegeta, and new series villain Planet-Eater Moro, with the fate of New Namek and its Dragon Balls hanging in the balance. At the end of the last chapter, Moro revealed a secret ability to absorb all kinds of life energy that he then converts into his own power – including the signature energies that Saiyans use in their Super Saiyan transformation process!

That game-changing technique puts Goku and Vegeta at a massive disadvantage, as they’re forced to fight Moro (whose basic fight power is already on a Super Saiyan Blue level) with nothing but the remaining powers of their respective base forms. Moro doesn’t pretend that the two Saiyan heroes have any kind of chance: the villain thrashes both Goku and Vegeta while their already down, and grabs both of them in hand to use his vampiric life-energy absorption power to drain them dry!

The technique leaves both Goku and Vegeta knocking on death’s door – if not for a timely save by the Namekians and their young healer, Esca. However, what’s more interesting is what happens to Moro after he’s stolen Goku and Vegeta’s energies!

As we learned from some early leaks of this new chapter, Moro doesn’t just steal Super Saiyan energy, he’s actually transformed by it! In a moment that Moro himself can hardly believe, his fighting form goes through a rapid power-up when Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan ki is added to his own power: his body stretches out longer and gets a lot more swole, while (in telling detail) his hair goes through a Super Saiyan-style alteration, as his long goat’s beard shortens down significantly. As Moro exclaims:

“Incredible. That the energy form a mere pair of beings could restore my flesh to this extent.”

The issue doesn’t really spell out in full detail what this development means. It could be a simple power boost, helping to restore Moro to his former might of 10 million years ago; it could also give the evil sorcerer fight power and transformation abilities he’s never even imagined. The big question is how the loss of Super Saiyan power will force Goku and Vegeta to seek out a new power source in order to bring Moro down – hopefully before Moro realizes the full potential of Super Saiyan energy.

