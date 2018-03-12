First ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Announces All-Star Crew

It has been a big day for Dragon Ball fans. After a long wait, the anime fandom got an update on the franchise’s next movie. This year, the 20th Dragon Ball film will go live thanks to Toei Animation, and a slew of official announcements about the film just went live.

So, prepare yourselves. The first Dragon Ball Super movie is going to have one all-star crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official website for Dragon Ball Super’s movie has revealed its first staffing. A poster for the movie went live not too long ago after it was leaked online. Toei Animation chose to release its own version of the poster, and it includes info about the film’s creators.

Dragon Ball Film 2018 Staff:

Director:Tatsuya Nagamine

Animation Director: Naohiro Shintani

Art Director: Kazuo Ogura — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 12, 2018

Right now, Tatsuya Nagamine will oversee the movie as its director. Fans are already familiar with this creator’s work. Not only did the director oversee One Piece Film: Z, but Nagamine worked on Digimon Savers, Dr. Slump, and the Dragon Ball Super series.

Naohiro Shintani will be in-charge of animation. The director is best-known by the fandom for his work on One Piece and Dragon Ball. The artist wowed fans with his key animation on One Piece Film: Z, and he also did a OVA for Dragon Ball years ago.

The art director will be Kazuo Ogura will also work on the film. The vetted artist has a lengthy career, and fans know Ogura well for his dozens of projects. The artist has worked on titles like Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist, Inuyasha, Mobile Suit Gundam, One Piece, and much more.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!