‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Promo May Reveal Major Broly and Freeza Connection

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the milestone first movie from the Dragon Ball Super series, and it will finally be bringing the fan-favorite character of Broly into the official series canon. The first poster for Dragon Ball Super: Broly gave us a first look at the redesigned version of the character in his base form, but a new promo has teased Broly’s new Legendary Super Saiyan design, which may reveal a major twist on how the movie will connect Broly with Freeza!

This latest promo poster doesn’t so much “reveal” looks at the characters of Dragon Ball Super: Broly as it does tease them in blurred, pixelated form. Nonetheless, a look at Broly in the upper left corner in his Legendary Super Saiyan form does reveal an interesting detail: Broly is now wearing a type of armor, and it suggests a very unholy union!

If you look in the lower left of the poster you’ll see two new characters, who seem to be new recruits of Freeza’s army, since the villain was resurrected at the end of Dragon Ball Super:

Chelye [チライ/Chirai] – The only female among the characters introduced this time!! She looks pretty gallant with that gun.

Lemo [レモ] – A man sporting a scouter and gun like Chelye. Does this mean these two are comrades…?!”

The key thing to note here is that Chelye and Lemo wear a type of uniform – with a distinct boot that’s mostly white, with green tips, and Chelye sporting a general purple/green aesthetic in her uniform. If you look closely, Legendary Super Saiyan Broly is wearing that exact kind of boot, and has that same color theme in his outfit!

This suggests a possible big twist in Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s story that sees Freeza discover and manipulate the Legendary Super Saiyan, employing him as a weapon of conquer, and a deterrent to Goku, Vegeta and the Z-Fighters. It would make a certain amount of sense, if you connect some dots:

The first Dragon Ball Z Broly movie started with the LSSJ being a mystery antagonist, who has been terrorizing a sector of the universe, before Goku discovers that the destroyer is Broly. DBS:B could open with a similar premise – only with Freeza pulling the strings.

Last we saw Freeza in DBS, he was alive again and back to his evil ways, having gathered a new army.

The first DBS:B poster has teased a possible storyline of Broly being one of the Saiyan babies that was launched into the universe to conquer other planets; Freeza’s history with the Saiyans would mean he would know of this colonizing attempt, and could possibly track down Broly.

After all he saw in the Tournament of Power, Freeza knows he needs a greater power on his side to conquer the universe; having his own Saiyan WMD would certainly do it, after he saw Goku’s massive potential for power during the ToP.

This scenario would also set up a third act twist, where Broly learns it was Freeza (and Lord Beerus) who destroyed the Saiyan homeworld, and would go Berserker against the Evil Emperor, forcing Goku and Vegeta to stop him. The biggest potential twist of all would be this kind of story leaving Broly in a place where he’s actually Goku’s ally, and not some villain who hates Goku for crying too much as a baby! Now that would be interesting for future Dragon Ball anime series, where “Uncle Broly” could pop by on the regular…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December in Japan, and January 2019 in the US. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.