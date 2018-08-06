‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Will Factor in a Major Anime Storyline

New details about Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly are coming to light, thanks to a new interview with the film’s director, Tatsuya Nagamine. The interview reveals some pretty big teases of how the movie will transform the series going forward — and also how it might be circling back to some big storylines from the anime:

The discussion of how Saiyans compare to the power of Gods of Destruction is something that goes all the way back to Dragon Ball Super‘s beginnings, with the “Battle of the Gods” story arc. That arc began with Beerus awakening with recollection of some prophetic dream about the Super Saiyan God — though it wasn’t Goku and/or Vegeta like he expected (they didn’t even know about SSG until he told them). After that, Dragon Ball Super has continued to make lighter (but consistent) mention about how the growing power of Saiyan characters is rivaling that of the Divine Order; in fact, it’s the major thematic arc that many fans expect to drive the narrative of the next anime series.

That brings us to Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This film is also being teased as a major bridge between the previous anime series and what comes next, and Broly could be a major turning point in the contest between Saiyans and the Gods, especially the Gods of Destruction. The evidence seems to mount with every new detail we learn about the film. We know that the history of Freeza and the destruction of Planet Vegta will be revisited — and Beerus definitely had a hand to play in that. If Broly learns the unsavory truth of that history, then his massive power could be unleashed on the God of Destruction, as well as Freeza. It would be the kind of full-circle turn of Dragon Ball‘s past and present that could open some big doors to the future.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.

