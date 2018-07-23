‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals First Collectible Figures

Dragon Ball Super fans are looking forward to the new movie for a number of reasons, but they are mainly hooked to see how the new version of Broly tweaked by series creator Akira Toriyama plays out.

While Broly’s final character is still up in the air, his new design has certainly been a hit with fans. Those fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out for these excellent Dragon Ball Super: Broly figures coming soon too.

Although there are no further details about the new figures beyond the fact that they are on display at San Diego Comic-Con, they do give a much more detailed (and 3D) look at the new character designs. Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta look as excellent as expected.

The new Base Broly design is excellent as well as it seems like it’s a sort of faux-Super Saiyan power up from his true, skinnier base design. But the real test of the design will be seeing it in motion.

The Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.