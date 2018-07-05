‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Teases Goku and Vegeta’s Saiyan Makeover

The Dragon Ball Super movie is readying to Kamehameha into theaters later this year in Japan, and fans are definitely excited to see the extent of the makeovers the characters will be getting for the new movie.

This includes new arctic gear for Goku and Vegeta, that have a few interesting details hidden within.

New look at the Dragon Ball Super: The Movie Character Designs. Small teasers too: Scoop on DB’s movie. The three aliens have scouters, and are watching over the battle with the Saiyans, but for what purpose?! pic.twitter.com/w8XqrlfRPI — YonkouProductions @ Anime Expo (@YonkouProd) June 22, 2018

The first look at Goku and Vegeta‘s arctic look didn’t reveal the mysterious ‘SAB’ logo the first time. The promo itself even goes as far to mention the new logo with “They’ve got on arctic clothes over their usual dogi and battle clothes! Where is the brand name ‘SAB’ on their left chest from?!” If it’s important enough to point out by Shueisha in the magazine, then those three letters tease quite an important element of Dragon Ball Super‘s future.

Toei Animation has also officially revealed what the Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, Beerus and Whis, and Freeza and his new soldiers look like. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

