‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Broly Design

When the first teaser trailer for the Dragon Ball Super movie launched, fans were convinced the mysterious buff Saiyan with “Broly-like” energy Goku was fighting was in fact Broly. Cut to several months later, and it turns out to actually be Broly.

Toei Animation released an updated poster for the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which revealed an all new design for the famous Saiyan Broly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although fans only get a good look at his base form, there is a major tease of his full Legendary Saiyan raging form that’s definitely drawing attention. Along with the tease of the new design seen in that first trailer, this new Broly is at least guaranteed the size and stature that he deserves.

Now that the formerly non-canon movie villain will be brought into the franchise officially by series creator Akira Toriyama, expect a different character to go along with the new look. The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer.

The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.