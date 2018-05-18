‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals Vegeta’s New Design

Dragon Ball Super is eyeing a big milestone this December. In a few months, Toei Animation will release the first feature film for the series, giving Son Goku another go at the big screen. Now, new designs for the film have popped up, and fans have gotten a first-look at Vegeta’s new style.

Spoiler: fans are really digging the Saiyan’s new groove.

This week, Weekly Shonen Jump will put out its latest issue, and a vetted source got a hold of one of its big promos. Yonkou Productions shared a still from the magazine hyping the release of the Dragon Ball Super film, and you can check out its new designs below.

Dragon Ball Super The Movie Character Designs for Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, Whis and Picollo pic.twitter.com/V3NaDFCxLd — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 17, 2018

As you can see, there are two new takes on Vegeta: one for his base form and one for his Super Saiyan form. When it comes to the latter power-up, Vegeta looks very much like he did back in the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z. His profile is more flat than his previous Dragon Ball Super look, and his golden looks are not as glossy as usual.

When it comes to his base form, Vegeta has retained that same look. Not much has changed in terms of his clothing or hair, but his coloration is more matte. Even his Saiyan armor seems a bit more drab as its white veneer looks to be more grey with this makeover.

For those of you unfamiliar with this new design, the overhaul was approved by creator Akira Toriyama himself. The artist wanted to usher in new designs for the characters in the wake of Dragon Ball Super‘s TV series ending. After an extensive search, Toriyama hand-picked Naohiro Shintani to give new character designs to Goku’s squad, and the artist’s work on titles like One Piece Film Z ensured he’d do a stellar job.

