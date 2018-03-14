New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Teases New Villain

Announced last December during Jump Festa 2018, the Dragon Ball series revealed that the 20th movie in the series will feature a story focusing on the Saiyans and the origin of Goku‘s power but now more details have been unveiled since then.

Now that it has been confirmed that this is the first Dragon Ball Super film and will continue the story beyond the Tournament of Power, fans are definitely curious to find out more about the film’s new villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a translation from Kazenshuu, series creator Akira Toriyama stated the film will feature a new villain that’s been saved for this very idea:

“The Dragon Ball Super movie this time will be the next story in the series currently airing on TV. It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now; and leading to a mighty foe saved for the occasion, which I think has it shaping up to be a really enjoyable story.”

So not only with the series look back on the relationship between Freeza and the Saiyans before they were killed, Toriyama is adding a “mighty new foe” that has a tie to both of these things. Since Toriyama also states that he has been saving this new foe for when he planned to talk more about Freeza and the Saiyans, the new foe must have a close connection to Goku’s past.

It could be anything from another member in Freeza’s family, as the film series has done in the past, or it could even be a new Saiyan foe related to Goku somehow much as the series has done in the past as well. The prospect of a new foe Toriyama has held aside is exciting all on its own, but the fact it could also be sort of a flashback foe only adds more.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

via Kazenshuu

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!