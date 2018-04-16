Japan Is Already Hyping The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie

Dragon Ball Super may put its TV series to rest back in March, but Japan is already back on board the Saiyan train. When December rolls in, fans will get to check out the very first Dragon Ball Super movie as it is slated to drop this winter. And, if you head to Japan, you will already see how much hype the feature is receiving already.

Over on Twitter, Japanese fans head to social media to share how Dragon Ball Super: The Movie is being promoted. The feature may not be due to hit theaters until December, but theaters are already hyping its release. After all, a slew of Japanese theaters have started to hand out leaflets for the Dragon Ball Super film.

As you can see below, the leaflets in question share a bit of information about the debut movie. The front side of the advert shows off Goku in his newly redesigned glory. The character looks as bright as ever with his orange Gi, and and the image was taken straight from the movie’s first theatrical poster. However, the back of the card is a bit more interesting for fans.

The backside of the leaflet contains the same message Akira Toriyama posted to the movie’s website the day it was launched. The message makes it clear that Dragon Ball‘s anime future is a bright one, and the words are printed on one interesting background.

As you can see, the message is laid on top of an icy background that houses a silhouette. The blacked-out character seems to be the villainous one spotted in the movie’s teaser trailer, and this promo makes it clear that the guy has a tail. The teaser hinted at the baddie had such an appendage, but its outline can be seen full-on with this leaflet. So, it looks like another villainous Saiyan is about to make their Dragon Ball debut.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

