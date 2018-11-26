‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Back Mystic Gohan

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is getting closer to the Tournament of Power, but, as fans who watched the Japanese language run of the series know, Gohan’s got to level up before he can fully participate.

The latest episode of the series does just that as Gohan finally returns to his peak level of power with his Mystic form, something fans have been waiting for since Dragon Ball Super began.

In the latest episode of the English dub, Gohan begins training with Piccolo in an effort to return to how strong he was during the Majin Buu saga. Piccolo outmatches Gohan at every turn at first as he’s been training this entire time while Gohan has been living his peaceful life. After a stern talk from Piccolo in which Gohan finally realizes the situation, Gohan finally is able to break through his older self.

Transforming from Super Saiyan 2 to his Mystic form, the two begin training once more and although Gohan does better this time and matches Piccolo’s power, he still loses. It turns out that Gohan’s still been carrying around a major weakness. Much like the time he first used his Mystic form against Super Buu in Dragon Ball Z, he lets his guard down against Piccolo and loses.

But with the knowledge that he can’t afford to let his guard down anymore, and with the maturity of being much weaker for so long since he previously used the form, thre’s a hope that this version of Mystic Gohan will be much more powerful than before. Piccolo even mentions this as well, as he believes that Gohan’s only tapped into a small bit of his latent abilities and the two will train for as long as they can until the Tournament of Power officially begins.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.