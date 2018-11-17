What Is ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Next Arc Really About?

These days, things are on the up for Dragon Ball. While the franchise might have closed its weekly anime this spring, Son Goku is making a comeback in theaters soon. And, if a new report is right, Dragon Ball Super is preparing to explore a brand-new arc.

Now, fans are eager to break down what the upcoming story will be about, and we’ve got the low-down on what you need to know.

For those unaware, reports have surfaced online about a new Dragon Ball Super arc. The information comes from an apparent leak of V-Jump, one of Shueisha’s various manga publications. A first-look at the arc also surfaced online, and the reported piece teases the story’s plot.

Well, early word is that the new DBS manga story arc starting up in the next issue of V-Jump seems to be an “original story” set after the Broly movie. //t.co/Ndy72vUwsf — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 16, 2018

According to fan-translators like Herms98, the new arc will be called the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc. It is said to be an original story set after all the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. At this point, there is no word on whether the arc will get animated in any form, but its story does sound intriguing.

Currently, the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc is said to revolve around an escaped prisoner. The supposed leak sees Vegeta and Goku asking about a certain person’s identity, and it ends with a shot of Dai Kaioshin. Fans will remember the Supreme Kai from Dragon Ball Z as he was absorbed by Buu. Now, fans are wondering how the high-ranking Kaioshin as the being was fused with Buu the last time anyone knew.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”