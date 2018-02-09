‘Dragon Ball Super’ Announces Its New Episodes’ Staff

As Dragon Ball Super heads toward its final string of episodes, fans have been wondering who exactly was going to work on the series before its official end in March. Those fans will be elated to find out that each of the upcoming episodes’ staff is full of great names.

Toei Animation revealed the staff for Episodes 127-129, and you can find them below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super Episode 127-129

Staff List pic.twitter.com/IDj3d7IYV9 — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) February 8, 2018

The staff is as follows:

Episode 127:

Director – Takahiro Imamura

Screenplay – Kenichi Yamashita

Storyboard – Kazuya Karasawa and Masanori Sato

Animation Director – Masahiro Shimanuki and Hiroyuki Itai

Episode 128:

Director – Masanori Sato

Screenplay – Yoshitaka Toshio

Storyboard – Tadayoshi Yamamuro

Animation Director – Yuji Hakamada and Osamu Ishikawa

Episode 129:

Director – Masato Mitsuka

Screenplay – Atsuhiro Tomioka

Storyboard – Masato Mitsuka

Animation Director – Koji Nashizawa and Hirotaka Nii

As the series heads into the climax of Goku‘s final battle with Jiren, fans are going to be paying close attention to these episodes in the hopes the staff delivers on the finale.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.