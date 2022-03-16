New Dragon Ball Super Cover Art Focuses On The Father of Goku, Bardock

Dragon Ball Super has spent most of its current arc, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, in the present as Goku and Vegeta battle against the intergalactic bounty hunter, Granolah, in a case of mistaken identity, while also struggling against the criminal organization known as the Heeters. With the arc also taking place in the past and focusing on the origin of Granolah, Goku’s father Bardock has played a major role and is placed front and center on the next cover of the manga.

Bardock himself might have worked primarily under the employ of Frieza, but that didn’t stop him from attempting to save the Saiyan race when the pint-sized tyrant looked to destroy Planet Vegeta. While Goku’s father was ultimately unsuccessful in saving the vast majority of the Saiyan race, it seems that his story was far from finished in the Shonen franchise as the latest arc of the manga has shown. With Bardock seemingly discovering an affinity for a mother and child of the Planet Cereal as a result of Goku being born from his mate Gine, it would seem that Goku’s dad was able to find a way to defeat Gas, the strongest member of the criminal organization known as the Heeters.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared this new look at the cover for volume eighteen of Dragon Ball Super, not only featuring Bardock front and center, but highlighting a young Granolah and his mother while also devoting some of the landscape to Goku as he deals with the fallout of his father’s decisions on the Planet Cereal:

Dragon Ball Super Volume 18 Cover.



Release: April 4 pic.twitter.com/1WfSvwwhgj — Hype (@DbsHype) March 16, 2022

Late last year, one of the editors of Dragon Ball Super stated that the Granolah Arc is currently nearing its end, with the next chapter’s preview showing that Goku is battling against Gas by teleporting them around the universe. Though the Heeter might be the strongest being in the universe at this point thanks in part to Cereal’s Dragon Balls, we would imagine Son Goku has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to claiming victory.

