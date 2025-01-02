Dragon Ball Super Producer Teases Upcoming Movie News

Dragon Ball Daima is the talk of the town in the anime world at the moment and it makes sense. Finally bringing back the canon Z-Fighters back to the small screen for the first time since the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, the latest anime hasn’t been shy when it comes to making big changes to the shonen universe’s lore. On the opposite end of the Dragon Ball spectrum, Super isn’t quite done with its story yet as there remains some big arcs to cover. In a new tease, a producer for the franchise hints that movie news might be arriving sooner than fans might expect.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the last time that the sequel series arrived on any screen, silver or otherwise. In the film, Goku and Vegeta took a break from the spotlight to give Gohan and Piccolo their chance to shine. In fighting against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, both Piccolo and Gohan were given new ultimate transformations in “Orange Piccolo” and “Gohan Beast.” With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs having yet to be animated, it remains a question as to whether a potential new film would be entirely original or attempt to adapt these past manga storylines.

Toei Animation

2025 Dragon Ball Super Movie News

Akio Iyoku was once a big editor for Shueisha but rose in the ranks to become the Editor-In-Chief for the publications V-Jump and Saikyo Jump. Following this, he became both the President and Founder of Capsule Corporation, the current company that managa all works from deceased creator Akira Toriyama. Thanks to recently appearing on the radio show, “All Night Nippon – Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Special,” Iyoku managed to hint at things to come for Dragon Ball Super.

When asked regarding what Dragon Ball fans can expect in 2025, Akio hinted that there “may” be some announcements this year regarding upcoming movies. On top of this reveal, Iyoku also revealed that there might be new game news on the way as well as the shonen franchise continues to release a steady stream of entries on consoles, computers, and mobile devices.

Daima’s Future

For the latest anime series taking the world by storm, anime fans are about halfway through Dragon Ball Daima’s first season. Even though this series takes place before Beerus and Whis arrive on the Planet Earth, kicking off the events of Dragon Ball Super, Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation were more than willing to make major changes to the shonen universe. So far, viewers have witnessed changes to the Namekian race, the Supreme Kai’s lineage, and even seen the debut of Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta.

Alongside changes to the Dragon Ball universe’s past, the new anime has also introduced wild new villains thanks to the locale known as the Demon Realm. The nefarious Dr. Anisu has used past samples of Majin Buu himself, along with Saibamen seeds, to create two new powerhouses in Majin Duu and Majin Kuu. While the pair don’t seem to be the same power level as their pink powerhouse predecessor, they might be major threats to the pint-sized Z-Fighters.

