Now’s the Time to Binge This Perfect Summer Anime Before Its Return Next Month

Summer is here, and that means a new season of anime to look forward to — and this one heralds the return of a perfect seasonal binge. Most anime make for great viewing experiences year-round, and it’s never too late to catch up on the best shonen series or isekai adventures of 2026. This Summer 2026 season is especially exciting, as it’ll mark the final chapter of a 400+ episode classic: Bleach. But if Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War isn’t really your jam, there are plenty of other releases to look forward to.

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That includes one returning anime that’s sure to set the mood, as its premiere on Crunchyroll comes at exactly the right time. Its July arrival complements its summer vibes, and it’s sure to be a must-watch for anyone looking to kick back and relax. There’s still time for newcomers to catch up, too, especially since we’re waiting on news regarding the next season’s worldwide streaming release.

Grand Blue Dreaming Returns for Season 3 This Summer

There may have been a seven-year gap between Grand Blue Dreaming Seasons 1 and 2, but fans won’t have to wait so long for the show’s next chapter. The anime, which is based on Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka’s manga, is coming back for Season 3 just a year after its sophomore outing. Per Crunchyroll, its Japanese broadcast will kick off on July 6 (effectively July 7). There’s no word on when it will start streaming internationally, but judging by the prior two outings’ simulcast schedules, it seems likely to get one — or, at the very least, set a streaming date that’s not far behind the Japanese premiere.

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For those unfamiliar with Grand Blue Dreaming, the series follows a student named Iori as he moves to a seaside town for university. He joins the diving club there, which means viewers will see plenty of the actual sport — but also lots of partying, drama, and the lighthearted comedy. The setting alone demands a summer release, but the anime’s slice-of-life nature also lends itself to an easy, atmospheric binge.

There’s Still Time to Binge This Perfect Summer Anime Before Season 3 Debuts

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 3’s looming release is a strong incentive to binge the first two seasons, whether fans are looking to refresh their memories before it returns or newcomers are hoping to get involved for the first time. The first two seasons of the anime are both 12 episodes apiece, so it makes for a relatively quick watch. Japanese viewers have a little under a month to get through the full 24 installments, while those internationally may get a bit more time, depending on when it starts streaming. Even without accounting for Season 3, the series is a great way to ring in the summer.

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