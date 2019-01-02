‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Welcomes New Year With Special Sketch

Illustrator for the Dragon Ball Super manga, Toyotaro, is just as excited for the new year as fans are, and he shared that excitement with a cute new sketch.

Highlighting the end of the Year of the Dog, and the start of the Year of the Boar, Toyotaro’s sketch sees the return of two surprising characters.

With the caption (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), “We’re finally going from the Year of the Dog to the Year of the Boar. Have a good year, everyone!” Toyotaro’s sketch depicts Universe 6’s Dr. Rota (the boar) shooing away poor Shu (the dog) as his year is now officially over. Shu may have had a regular comic relief cameo throughout the series, but fans were surprised to see Dr. Rota again.

Dr. Rota was first introduced during the Universe Survival arc as one of the fighters on Universe 6’s Tournament of Power team. Though you would never guess it, Rota actually has a surprisingly large fanbase for those who enjoyed his character design in the series. As for what his abilities are, that’s part of the joke. In the anime, Dr. Rota made a big deal about his special powers (implying that he’s more of a sorcerer) but every time he tried to boast about his abilities he’d be interrupted with an attack.

He was quickly eliminated from the Tournament of Power, getting caught in the crossfire of Vegeta’s Galick Gun before he could actually show-off what kind of a fighter he was. His time in Toyotaro’s manga was even shorter as he was never actually shown fighting in the arena at all. Getting an off-panel elimination, his only notable moment in the manga’s Tournament of Power is when he complained to Universe 6’s Champa that he never had the time to perform any of his spells or special attacks.

It’s quite unlikely, unfortunately, that Dr. Rota will ever get the chance to show off his skills as the Dragon Ball Super manga heads far beyond the events of the Tournament of Power into a brand new arc with a planet eating menace for Goku and the others to fight.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.