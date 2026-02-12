Demon Slayer Has Disappointing Update For Fans in February

Play video

2026 continues to bring disappointing updates for Demon Slayer fans, especially after the groundbreaking success of the Infinity Castle film last year. The anime was always popular, but the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by earning over 100 billion yen across the globe, becoming the first anime film to reach this milestone. The series’ popularity has only increased since then, as fans eagerly await the upcoming films. However, the anime hasn’t shared any update on Part 2, even months after the first film’s premiere. It’s evident that the second part won’t be released in 2026, although there’s a chance the anime will at least reveal the first look before the year ends.

The anime will be broadcasting the entire series from April on Japanese TV networks. However, the broadcast won’t include the Infinity Castle film, and not even the streaming services have picked it up yet. Japan continues to hold special screenings for the film, delaying the film’s streaming release even now. On the other hand, MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which was released in September, two months after Infinity Castle, has already announced its streaming date on Crunchyroll. The official website of the anime just confirmed another screening, which will include a special surprise for fans, but it’s limited to selected theaters in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Holding A Special Screening in February

ScreenX will be holding a special screening for fans on February 20th, 2026. It’s a special panoramic film format with an expanded, dual-sided, 270-degree screen in the theater. The tickets will be available from February 15th, 2026, in selected theaters. The official YouTube channel of Aniplex also shared a special trailer, teasing the experience on the screen.

Visitors will also get a three-sided panorama card as a thank you gift for watching the film. There are four designs, featuring Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro Kamado as they fight against Akaza, the Upper Rank Three. While the new screening is exciting enough, unfortunately, there is no update on having a similar event in the U.S. as of yet.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Will Be More Intense Than Ever

The first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy only focuses on the initial fights, and the story will only continue to get more intense from here on out. The Demon Slayers are trapped inside the endless labyrinth manifested by the powers of Nakime, the biwa demon. With nowhere left to go, the Demon Slayers fight against the demons while also trying to search for Muzan Kibutsuji, who has been weakened by a special poison Tamayo injected into him.

However, getting to Muzan is more difficult than ever, with the Upper Moons standing in front of them. Although Akaza and Kaigaku have been defeated in the first part, three more remain. The second part will put the other characters into the spotlight as they face off against some of the most powerful villains in the series.