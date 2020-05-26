Dragon Ball Compares Vegito's Power to Beerus

✖

Since appearing in the first episodes of Dragon Ball Super, Beerus the God of Destruction has easily been one of the strongest beings that the Z Fighters have ever encountered and a recent publication of V-Jump has stated just how the feline fighter would stack up against the all powerful fusion character of Vegito! Having appeared during the Goku Black arc, Vegito now has the ability to transform into Super Saiyan Blue thanks to the training of his two halves in Goku and Vegeta, putting him on a completely different power level than what we saw in Dragon Ball Z!

In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we got the arrival of Gogeta into continuity as Goku and Vegeta performed the fusion dance in order to try to bring down the Legendary Super Saiyan. Vegito, as Dragon Ball fans know, is created when Goku and Vegeta both put on a potarra earring and are, originally, permanently fused via this method. This changed of course in Dragon Ball Super as it was revealed that the energy that Vegito was unleashing would place a time limit onto their fusion. So while Vegito didn't ultimately deliver the final blow against Zamasu, it was clear that he outclassed the dark deity by leaps and bounds!

Twitter User Cipher_DB shared this publication from V-Jump that states that at the current power levels that we've seen Beerus exude throughout Dragon Ball Super, the combination of Goku and Vegeta would be enough to bring down the God of Destruction, though we have yet to see the feline fighter at his top power:

The Saiyan-form overview feature in this month's V-Jump calls Vegetto's power a match for Beerus, but it's important to remember that V-Jump has never seen Beerus fight at full strength. pic.twitter.com/WFoPa6eM2d — Ian (@Cipher_db) May 21, 2020

When Goku first achieved Super Saiyan God in the first story arc of Dragon Ball Super, he fought against Beerus but it was clear that the God of Destruction was holding back his true power. Throughout the franchise, we have yet to see Beerus use one hundred percent of his power, so the fight between the deity of destruction and the fused Saiyan might be much closer than you might think!

Who do you think wins in a fight between Beerus and Vegito? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.