‘Dragon Ball Super’s New Arc Proves That Beerus Hasn’t Changed

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga chapter had a lot of action and horror going on. The issue chronicled the dark battle for New Namek and the Namekian Dragon Balls, fought between Goku and Vegeta and new series villain, Moro. When the dust finally settled from that intense battle, Goku and Vegeta had been beaten nearly to death, while Moro began wholesale slaughter of the Namkeian people, and the collection of their various Dragon Balls.

Those storylines alone would be enough to fill an entire chapter of a manga with rich content; yet, Dragon Ball Super still found for a few key side scenes, including one that catches us up with Lord Beerus and Whis. As the scene quickly reveals, Beerus has not learned a blessed thing about being a righteous God of Destruction – even after the events of the Tournament of Power and Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

The brief side scene takes place right in the middle of the mot ferocious part of Goku and Vegeta’s battle with Moro. As the evil villain is outclassing and countering the Saiyans’ power at every turn, on Beerus’ Planet, Beerus and Whis are enjoying some leisurely fishing. Whis is aware of what’s going down on New Namek, watching Moro’s reign of destruction through the orb on his staff. When Beerus inquires what’s going on, Whis explains that, “Planet Namek is exhibiting a sharp decline in energy levels, so I decided to take a peek.”

To that, Beerus replies, “Is the planet about to die? How exciting! I barely have to life a finger here in Universe 7, since every so often some Planet-Buster will come along and do my job for me. Cus I’m super busy, clearly.”

Whis tries to call out Lord Beerus for his hypocrisy, inquiring, “Are you content to let the aforementioned matter play out?” “

Unfortunately, Beerus’ entire opinion of New Namek rests on the fact that, “…That planet’s got no food, since the people there only drink water so… Not interested.”

Whis is forced to continue to watch Goku and Vegeta desperately battle Moro – and suffer a brutal beatdown in the process. In fact, even though it isn’t shown in the issue, it’s pretty screwed up when you realize that Whis is probably still watching as Moro proceeds to use his lifeforce-draining ability to suck Goku and Vegeta dry, nearly killing them both. This sequence with Whis an Beerus has been upsetting a lot of Dragon Ball Super fans, as it shows a serious lack of growth int he Destroyer God, after he came so close to losing his entire universe and existence in the Tournament of Power. If you don’t think Beerus would now have a greater appreciation for the lives in Universe 7, you would think that he’d at least have Goku and Vegeta’s backs, right?

This willful act of ignorance by Beerus may come back to haunt him, however. Dragon Ball Super has laid the groundwork for why a fully-powered Moro is a threat to the gods themselves – and the evil sorcerer may prove to be even stronger than Beerus! If that dark fate arises, Beerus is going to wish he’d postponed his little fishing expedition and handled some business.

